Michelle Keegan is a vision in sultry black strapless gown

Michelle Keegan took to social media on Wednesday with a string of stunning photos in her most glamorous look yet.

The Our Girl star, 35, was seen posing in the back of a car rocking a strapless back gown which featured an organza styled top and billowing layered skirt. The star's brunette tresses were styled into a low bun and soft waves cascading down the front of her face.

Captioning the images, she joked: "Don’t worry my coats in the boot." The actress also added a selection of elegant gold earrings to complete her perfect ensemble.

Michelle was a vision

Mother-in-law Carol Wright was quick to rush in with a comment for her daughter-in-law and wrote: "Beautiful," alongside a red love heart emoji. Whilst others simply left: "beatiful" and countless heart emojis.

As for the star's makeup, she opted for a camera-ready look comprised of black eyeliner, lashings of nude lipstick and gentle brushes of warm bronzer.

The star also shared another glowing update from her swimsuit brand Ofila Bee which saw her sporting an incredible cut-out swimsuit which she teamed with a glistening gold bangle and a pair of oversized hoop earrings

The Our Girl actress was glowing

Michelle styled her chestnut locks in sleek beach waves and completed her look with a palette sun-soaked makeup.

Talking about the brand on her Instagram, the star revealed the meaning behind the touching name, she said: "The name 'Orfila Bee' is so special to me as Orfila was my Grandma's maiden name and she remains one of my biggest influences in my life. The 'Bee' is to represent the city in which I was proudly born and raised in."

The brand promises to 'celebrate the female form using luxe fabrics and flattering silhouettes'. In a bid to re-imagine traditional beachwear, Michelle has created statement pieces that can be worn in a variety of ways to accentuate different features regardless of body type.

