Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan celebrate family baby news after surprise Christmas announcement The baby is due in spring

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have spent a very special Christmas together, not only is it their first festive season in their incredible new mansion, but on Christmas Eve they received amazing news – they are going to welcome a new niece or nephew in the New Year.

Ahead of Santa's visit on Sunday, Mark's brother Josh Wright and his wife, Hollie Kane, took to Instagram to share an emotional video to Michael Bublé's Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, which showed them under a Christmas tree with their ten-month-old son Joshua James, who was holding up a sonogram.

"We have been keeping a very special secret….When 3 become 4 in spring 2023.

Hollie and Josh announce baby news on Christmas Eve

"Over half way and we cannot wait to meet you @joshwright4444. Christmas Eve 2022," they captioned the clip.

First to react were proud uncle and aunty, Mark and Michelle, who seemed over the moon with the news.

Josh and Hollie welcomed their first son ten months ago

"We go again," Mark wrote alongside a blue heart. Michelle simply added three red love heart emojis.

All of Josh's family members were quick to comment too, with mum Carole adding: "That's so amazing another one to join us all, I'm soo excited."

Sister Natalya remarked: "So, so exciting, bubba number 3 on the way," whilst Jessica Wright, wrote: "Just the sweetest & best. We can't wait."

Mark and Michelle transform their new mansion in time for Christmas

Loading the player...

Mark and Michelle recently returned from a brief break to Spain, where the married duo visited the actress' dad, who lives abroad.

The couple returned to the UK just in time to host Christmas at their new home, something Mark spoke to HELLO! about in November.

"We're having Christmas at mine this year I think, ours, mine and Michelle's. So yeah, we think so, we think so, it's not guaranteed. I'm debating it, we've got white carpets so I'm a bit scared about it. I could change my mind last minute," he exclusively told us.

