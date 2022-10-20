Michelle Keegan cuddles adorable pup in sweet snap – too cute! The Brassic star looked thrilled

Michelle Keegan tugged at our heartstrings on Thursday as she snuggled up to a tiny sleeping pup.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Our Girl actress posted an adorable photo of herself cradling a sleeping miniature Dachshund. Trading her typical glam attire for something more practical, Michelle opted for a blush pink dressing gown – dreamy!

Beaming from ear to ear, Michelle appeared to relish the heartwarming encounter with her furry companion.

The 35-year-old actress is no stranger to pet sitting. Michelle and husband Mark Wright share chihuahua Pip and Dachshund Phoebe.

And it seems her sweet pooches have already settled into their new family mansion after months of renovation works.

Michelle posed with the sweet pup

Back in September they shared a picture of little Pip settling in nicely. "Already made herself at home," the caption read, showing the adorable pup snuggled up in a faux sheepskin throw.

Michelle's pup update comes after she posed up a storm in the most gorgeous black velvet mini dress. On Wednesday, the actress posted a pair of stunning snaps showing off her glam outfit.

The actress rocked a vampy velvet dress

In the photos, Michelle can be seen sitting on a red bench whilst seductively gazing into the camera with one hand perched on her knee.

Opting for a sultry look, the star styled her glossy chocolate tresses in a messy beehive and completed her look with a touch of bronzed makeup, lashings of mascara and a nude lip.

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Ultimate babe," whilst a second penned: "The next Bond girl".

Michelle and Mark tied the knot in 2015

"Omg where is this dress from, I need it," quizzed a third, and a fourth gushed: "Wow beautiful," followed by a string of red heart emojis.

Michelle is currently back on the set of Sky series Brassic after a long spell filming in Australia. The TV series recently aired its fourth season, with season five already confirmed for 2023. Michelle has been leading the cast alongside Joseph Gilgun and Damien Moloney.

