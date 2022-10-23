Michelle Keegan poses naked in intimate new bath photo

Michelle Keegan took to Instagram on Sunday, where she shared a series of photos with her fans. Among them was a beautiful black-and-white shot of the actress, taken from behind, which showed her sitting in a bath filled with bubbles.

The star's shoulder and part of her leg could just be seen in the intimate image, and her lustrous brunette hair spilled down her back.

SEE: Michelle Keegan just wore the tiniest mini skirt we've ever seen

Michelle appeared to be in a hotel room, and other images from her night included a delicious-looking spread of food, photos with her friends, and a snap of herself in a silver corset with matching clutch handbag.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan film inside date night haven

"Pre-hibernating season," Michelle captioned her post, adding home and heart emojis. "WOW," commented one fan, while a second penned: "You're out of this world," and another added: "Beautiful".

MORE: Michelle Keegan wears £22.99 Zara bargain on date with Mark Wright

SEE: Michelle Keegan's washboard abs look astounding in new outfit

Several others posted fire and heart-eyes emojis. The glamorous performer is known for her sense of style and just a few days ago, she delighted fans with a stunning black velvet mini dress.

Michelle shared a series of photos from her evening

In photos shared on Instagram, Michelle could be seen sitting on a red bench with her legs crossed as she gave a sultry look to the camera.

The actress wore her hair in a messy updo and chose a flawless makeup look, consisting of smoky eyes and brown lipstick.

The 35-year-old shared the same photo twice, one in colour and another in black and white, and her husband Mark Wright was quick to react, commenting with a fire and pink heart emoji.

The star is married to Mark Wright

"Fiiiiiiiiiiit!!!!" former Coronation Street co-star Catherine Tyldesley wrote, whilst Georgia May Foote added: "Jeeeeez," alongside a fire emoji.

"Ultimate babe," remarked good friend Liz Fletcher, whilst another predicted her next film role: "The next Bond girl." Michelle is currently back on the set of Sky series Brassic.

The show recently aired its fourth season, with season five already confirmed. She also recently returned from Australia where she stayed for four months filming upcoming BBC drama Ten Pound Poms.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.