Michelle Keegan's husband Mark Wright shares heart-melting baby photo The Only Way is Essex star is so sweet…

Former reality show star Mark Wright is such a doting uncle, as he proved once again on Sunday in honour of a special occasion.

He took to his Instagram Stories, where he shared the sweetest photo with a baby asleep on his lap wearing a pumpkin print onesie.

The star looked the picture of happiness as he gazed at the camera, captioning the sweet snap: "Happy Halloween," and adding a pumpkin emoji.

Mark became an uncle for the first time earlier this year, when his brother Josh welcomed his first child, a boy called Joshua James Angelo, with wife Hollie back in February. In May, his sister Jessica gave birth to son Presley.

The former TOWIE cast member expressed his delight about first becoming an uncle, calling it an "overwhelming" experience.

The I'm A Celebrity finalist opened up during his radio show on Heart FM, calling newborn Joshua "absolutely beautiful" and sharing that he and his wife, actress Michelle Keegan, had been at his parents' house when they heard the news.

Mark shared the cute snapshot on Instagram

He went on: "It's just overwhelming, quite surprising, shocking but in such a beautiful way." Mark and Michelle don't yet have children of their own, but a few years ago Mark spoke to The Sun Online about the possibility.

When asked about starting a family, he revealed: "We say we're going to try [for a baby] every year but something comes up with work.

Mark and Michelle tied the knot in 2015

"So it'll be Michelle filming in South Africa and then I got the job in Los Angeles – so we think, right, we'll try next year."

He went on: "With kids, I used to want three or four. But now, I'm 31, we're not having kids anytime before 32. I think we could have two or three. Twins would be great because you're getting two out of the way at once!"

