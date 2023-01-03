Michelle Keegan exudes Hollywood glamour in striking velvet skirt Brassic star Michelle Keegan pulled out all the stops for her latest photoshoot

Michelle Keegan has shown time and time again how beautiful she is, and on Tuesday she pulled out all the stops with a new photoshoot.

PHOTOS: Spellbinding celebrity Christmas doors: Holly Willoughby, Michelle Keegan and more

The former Coronation Street star exuded Hollywood glamour as she posed in a stripy jumper that was paired with a striking velvet skirt. The star was outstretched on a large armchair as she posed like a supermodel, while her hair was noticeably shorter than normal, with her chocolate locks being brushed to the side.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan struts in a series of seriously striking summer fits

Loading the player...

In a simple caption, Michelle wrote: "Page 3 of 2023. Happy New Year everyone," and it quickly sent her fans into meltdown.

MORE: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright spark fan questions with revealing home video

READ: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan celebrate family baby news after surprise Christmas announcement

Husband Mark Wright was one of the first to respond, as he commented: "Wifey is [flame emoji],"while his sister Jess agreed: "Stun."

A third observed: "Nancy Delolio vibes, like it," while a fourth added: "Happy new year to the most gorgeous girl in the world," and a fifth posted: "Screaming Audrey Hepburn absolutely beautiful."

Michelle was a Hollywood starlet

Michelle always has the best outfits, and she wowed at the end of last year when she sported the most fabulous wintry ensemble.

VIDEO: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright delight fans with dream news they 'always wanted' – watch

MORE: Michelle Keegan wows in sultry shoot - but has she cut her hair short?

Posting on her Instagram Stories, the brunette beauty pouted her perfectly plump lips which were covered with rosy lipstick as she sat recording in a white and gold high-neck jumper.

Captioning the photo, the star simply penned: "Hi," alongside the peace sign emoji. In the snap, Michelle wore her waist-length tresses down and straight.

Michelle always looks so glam

Michelle and husband Mark had a busy Christmas as they hosted their entire family in their new home, something which Mark exclusively revealed to HELLO! Whilst attending the Variety awards.

He said: "Yeah, we're having Christmas at mine this year I think, ours, mine and Michelle's. So yeah, we think so, we think so, it's not guaranteed. I'm debating it, we've got white carpets so I'm a bit scared about it. I could change my mind last minute."

Asked what it was like to have finally completed the renovations on his home, Mark replied: "Yeah, it's a massive weight off my shoulders. I loved every minute of it, but at the same time I said, I'll never do it again. Yeah."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.