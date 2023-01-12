Matt Lauer's relationship with ex-wife - all we know The former model was married to the Today show host for more than two decades

Matt Lauer's firing from NBC's Today show didn't just railroad his career, it also led to the demise of his 21-year marriage to his wife, Annette Roque.

After he was let go from his long-time position following allegations of sexual assault in the work place, Annette called time on their relationship too.

Their divorce was finalized in 2019, two years after his alleged indiscretions were made public.

But what has happened to Annette since and does she have a relationship with her ex-husband, who she shares three children with?

The ex-model has remained out of the spotlight for years but did speak out over the claims through her attorney at the time.

"In response to your inquiry, our client has asked us to tell you that now that the parties are officially divorced, her priority and only concern is for their wonderful children," John M. Teitler said. "Our client will make no further statements."

Annette has remained very quiet over her ex-husband's situation

Matt penned a lengthy letter in response to the allegation, claiming the encounter was "extramarital, but consensual."

Annette reportedly fled New York for a time and returned to her home country of the Netherlands, but returned to the Hamptons where she has been raising the children she shares with Matt.

They are parents to Thijs, 16, Romy, 19, and Jack, 21, and despite everything that has gone on between them, Matt and Annette have successfully co-parented them.

Matt was axed from his role on Today in 2017

In fact, both parties have been seen at the same events and milestones for their children, from graduations to equestrian competitions.

Rather than avoid one another, they've been photographed smiling and seemingly on good terms.

Annette is a co-owner and manager of Bright Side Farm, a 2013-built horse farm in the Hamptons.

She and the children are believed to have stayed at Strongheart Manor, a residence in North Haven, New York.

While Matt fell for friend Shamin Abas, who he is still reportedly dating, Annette's relationship status remains unknown.

