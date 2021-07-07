Al Roker's sweet beach photo with wife sparks fan reaction The couple look so in love

Al Roker and his beloved wife, Deborah Roberts, received a huge response from fans after sharing a beach photo from their vacation on social media.

The Today show weatherman and ABC journalist snuggled up to one another in the image in which they wore matching blue sweaters and beaming smiles.

While the sun wasn't shining during their getaway, that didn't seem to matter as they could not have looked happier or more relaxed.

Deborah simply captioned it: "Summer breeze. Makes me feel fine...," and fans inundated them with love. "You two are radiant," wrote one, while another added: "So blessed and beautiful," and a third added: "You are so lucky to have one another."

Al's wife, 60, recently caused quite the stir when she shared a photo of herself in a swimsuit during their holiday.

The mum-of-two looked incredible as she stood on some steps entering a lake wearing a black blue one-piece and oversized hat.

Al and Deborah share two children together

In the caption, Deborah wrote: "To jump…or not to jump… that first lake plunge of summer. It’s too cold! Maybe mid July! #summervibes."

Fans responded and commented: "One water goddess! This hat, this suit, the beautiful woman wearing it!" and one more said: "You look like a movie star!"

It's been an incredibly exciting time for Deborah, who was recognised for her journalism skills, alongside Michael Strahan, recently.

Al's wife looked amazing in her swimsuit

The duo were awarded the prestigious Peabody Award along with their ABC News team for their in-depth reporting on the Breonna Taylor story.

Deborah shared a heartfelt post following the news, which was accompanied by a picture of herself and Michael embracing.

