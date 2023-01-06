Al Roker makes emotional return to Today after health battle The weatherman left his co-star Savannah Guthrie on the brink of tears

Al Roker made an emotional return to Today on Friday – and his co-star Savannah Guthrie could barely hold back her tears.

The beloved weatherman has been absent from the NBC show for almost two months after he was admitted to the hospital twice after blood clots traveled to his lungs. But on Friday, Al looked happy and healthy as he resumed his duties, much to the delight of his co-anchors.

Al Roker's emotional return to Today brings Savannah Guthrie to tears

Minutes into the start of the program, Al appeared with Savannah and Hoda Kotb and the emotions were running high.

"The tears are already flowing – Al Roker is back," Savannah said, adding: "Al, to say we have missed you doesn't even begin to describe it."

"I have missed you guys so very much, you are my second family," Al replied, before joking: "And it's nice to be wearing pants."

After Al presented his first weather segment, he received a huge cheer from the studio floor and told Savannah and Hoda: "It was fun. It's been weird, I've been sitting at home drinking coffee watching Dylan do it. It's hard."

Al Roker returned to Today on 6 January

Savannah then reiterated her joy over his return, telling him: "We're so darn happy to have you back where you belong."

Al made a brief return to Today in December when his co-stars surprised him outside his Manhattan home and sang carols while wearing Santa hats.

Sharing an update on his recovery, he said: "It has been a tough slog, I'm not going to lie. It has been the hardest one yet and I've had my share of surgeries. I have a lot of things and people to be thankful for."

Al was surprised by his co-stars in December

He continued: "It gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks."

Al was admitted to the hospital shortly after Thanksgiving due to blood clots that traveled to his lungs and remained hospitalized for over two weeks. While he did return home for a brief stint, he was hospitalized once again soon after the holiday for recurring issues.

