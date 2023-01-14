Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome third child The Voice coach and model announced her pregnancy in August 2022

Congratulations are in order for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend after they reportedly welcomed their third child on Friday morning.

The couple – who announced Chrissy's pregnancy in August 2022 – have yet to share the news on social media, but according to People, John couldn't contain his joy and told a crowd at a private concert Friday evening that they welcomed "the little baby this morning".

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen reveals painful side effects of IVF

Loading the player...

John is said to have told them: "What a blessed day", before admitting that despite his lack of sleep, he felt "energized" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital.

Fans at the show took to Twitter to relay the couple's happy news, with one concertgoer tweeting: "@johnlegend just told us he had a baby this morning,"

MORE: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen list their stunning $18million New York penthouses – see inside

TRENDING: Goldie Hawn's private son Wyatt to expand family with famous wife? - All we know

While no other details about the birth or baby have been shared yet, the new addition to the family joins John and Chrissy's two other children, daughter Luna, six, and son Miles, four.

The birth of their baby comes two years after the couple lost their son Jack 20 weeks into Chrissy's pregnancy in October 2020.

Chrissy announced her pregnancy in August 2022

In her pregnancy announcement, Chrissy expressed the anxiety she had felt about finally sharing her happy news. "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she began in the post shared on Instagram.

Referencing her journey with IVF, she added: "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.

The couple with Luna and Miles

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still."

She concluded: "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!'

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.