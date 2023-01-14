Christina Applegate shares her 'nerves and gratefulness' ahead of return to red carpet Christina Applegate was diagnosed in 2021 with MS

Christina Applegate has revealed her excitement and nerves at attending her first awards show since revealing her MS diagnosis. The actress took to Twitter to reveal that "this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been to since 2019. And the first since MS". She continued: "NERVOUS! But grateful to the @CriticsChoice for including me."

The 51-year-old was diagnosed in 2021 while filming the third season of Dead to Me and in late 2022 Christina todld Kelly Clarkson how acting had previously allowed her to escape grief and trauma, which you can see in the video below

WATCH: Christina Applegate reveals how acting became a 'platform for grief and trauma' after MS diagnosis

Christina will be a guest at the annual awards show, which honors the best TV and film. The Critics Choice Awards are being hostd by Chelsea Handler.

Christina had previously shared that she began experiencing symptoms years before – such as numbness and a tingling sensation in her limbs – but was unaware of the connection to the disease.

However, after her diagnosis she realized she had been given "this weird platform of dealing with it".

"The beauty of Dead to Me is that it gave me almost this weird platform of dealing with it, where I didn't have to be on all the time and I didn't have to make all the jokes and I could fall apart in a scene," she explained during her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The comedian also revealed that her humor allowed her to keep a shield up and ensure friends and family "feel comfortable".

"My humor shields keep me OK, but, of course, down on the insides, you feel the things," she revealed.

"And I do it to kind of deflect and then also make people not be scared to be around me, you know? When people see me now as a disabled person, I want them to feel comfortable that we can laugh about it."

Christina with her friend Linda Cardellini

Fifteen years ago the mom-of-one was also diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 36 and after a lumpectomy, she was told further devastating news, that she had the BRCA1 genetic mutation (a gene which is associated with an increased risk of both breast and ovarian cancer).

Christina made the dramatic decision to have a bilateral mastectomy.

