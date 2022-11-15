Christina Applegate tears up as she honors her daughter during Walk of Fame ceremony The star has an eleven-year-old daughter with her husband of almost ten years

Christina Applegate just received one of Hollywood's most iconic honors, getting a Hollywood Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but her focus throughout the ceremony was her daughter.

The actress, who commemorated her first public appearance since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis with her Hollywood Star ceremony, honored her daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, during the event on Monday.

Sadie, eleven, is the star's daughter with husband Martyn LeNoble, who she married in 2013.

During her speech, Christina did not hesitate to credit her daughter for endless support, telling the star-studded group of attendees: "The most important person in this world is my daughter."

Addressing her, she said: "You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting."

The Dead to Me lead added: "I'm blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to school. You are my everything. Thank you for standing by me through all of this."

Christina had current and former co-stars by her side

Speaking with Variety about her work as an actress being commemorated on the famous Walk of Fame, she said what means the most to her is what it will mean for her daughter.

She said: "This is something that is going to be there forever. And it's something my daughter can go see when I'm gone."

Holy crap holy crap holy crap!!! Childhood dream! Thank you soooooo much! I was a tiny kid when I would think, wow that’s effing cool! I’m so humbled and grateful!!! https://t.co/8CpTXmnYI0 — christina applegate (@1capplegate) June 20, 2019

The actress' Hollywood star was announced back in 2019

Christina grew up in Los Angeles, and detailed vivid memories of admiring the stars on the Walk of Fame. When it was announced in 2019 that she would be joining them, she tweeted: "Holy crap holy crap holy crap!!! Childhood dream! Thank you soooooo much! I was a tiny kid when I would think, wow that’s effing cool! I'm so humbled and grateful!!!"

Next, she premieres the highly-anticipated third and final season of Dead to Me on 17 November, in which she stars alongside Linda Cardellini.

