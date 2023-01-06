All you need to know about Critics Choice Awards host Chelsea Handler Revolution comedian Chelsea Handler will kickstart awards season

Chelsea Handler is helping to kick off 2023's awards season by hosting the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. The comedian and actress, 47, will take to the stage at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on 15 January where she is sure to crack a few jokes and raise some eyebrows as Chelsea is known for her bold and off-color humor.

"We are thrilled to have Chelsea Handler joining us at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards," CCA CEO Joey Berlin said. "We all know and love her work as a stand-up comedian, a best-selling author, a podcast host, and actress — and now as host of the Critics Choice Awards! I know this will be the best year yet and can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store."

Chelsea will host the 2023 Critics Choice Awards

What movies and shows is Chelsea Handler famous for?

Chelsea found fame as a stand-up comedian and launched her own talk show Chelsea Lately on E! becoming the only late-night female talk show host on screens at the time.

Cameos in TV shows and films followed allowing Chelsea to find her own niche as an actress, as the below video shows.

Loading the player...

What is Chelsea Handler's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chelsea's estimated net worth is $35million. Her income comes from her appearances and TV shows.

In 2022 her memoir Life Will Be the Death of Me landed at Peacock after being sold in 2019. She also has deals with HBO Max and Netflix.

Did Chelsea Handler date 50 Cent?

Chelsea and 50 Cent dated casually in 2011 but were never in a serious relationship.

"He’s a sweetheart, and he’s so cute," she told Oprah later that year, admitting that "he came on my show and he sent me flowers, and I was like, 'I’m not gonna date somebody whose name is a number'".

Chelsea and 50 Cent dated briefly in 2011

Does Chelsea Handler have a boyfriend now?

Chelsea began dating long-time friend Jo Koy in 2021 but they split in 2022 and have not reunited. The pair first met in the mid-2000s when they worked together on her talk show Chelsea Lately.

Chelsea went public with their romance in September 2021, posting a picture of the pair kissing. "Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love. And that I’m finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is," she had previously captioned a photo of herself.

But by July 2022 they had ended their relationship, and Chelsea shared the news with fans, writing: "It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now.

"I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each of us."

Chelsea and Jo at the 2022 Vanity Fair party

Chelsea and Jo had tried couple's therapy but she told Brooke Shields in December 2022 that "there were just some behaviors that we couldn't agree on, and it felt to me like I would have to abandon myself — which maybe I would have been OK to do if I were 20 or 25 — but I wasn't willing to do that."

"And I had to walk away from something that I really believed was gonna be a forever relationship, and so that was difficult," she admitted.

Why did Chelsea Handler ski topless on her 47th birthday?

Chelsea is known for her daring behaviour and in February 2022 she skied topless to honor her 47th birthday. Wearing just blue underwear and an American and Canadian sticker to cover her breasts, the comedian held a beer bottle and a legal marijuana joint.

It's not the first time Chelsea has skiied topless though, as she also did it the year prior for her 46th birthday in Whistler.

Could Chelsea Handler host The Daily Show?

Chelsea will guest host The Daily Show in February 2023 after Trevor Noah left the series.

It comes after a successful and acclaimed stint guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2022.

Chelsea hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2022

Chelsea, however, has not been shy about wanting the seat on the Comedy Central show for good.

"We’re definitely going to have conversations about [a full-time position], for sure," Chelsea recently told Daily Beast.

"I’m gonna crush it. Because I love this stuff. I love the news, I love pop culture, I love combining it all with smart personalities, bringing on comedians like I did on Chelsea Lately, that roundtable aspect where you can have voices—more than a singular voice, more than one man speaking on behalf of women."

