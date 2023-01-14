Exclusive: The one question Andrew Morton didn't dare ask Princess Diana when he wrote her biography The author wrote the best-selling book Princess Diana, Her True Story – In Her Own Words

Andrew Morton featured as a guest exclusively on HELLO!'s new A Right Royal Podcast talking all things Spare, as well as speaking in depth about his best-selling royal biography from 1992, Princess Diana, Her True Story – In Her Own Words.

During his chat with hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths, the author went into great detail about his relationship with Princess Diana and made several shocking revelations, including the one question he never dared to ask her.

Andrew Morton, royal editor Emily Nash and Harry and Meghan's neighbour reveal reaction to Spare

"I remember occasions when Diana was in tears talking about some of the issues in her life, mostly her suicide attempts, and when I sent her to read through Chapter 6, she was in tears reading it because it just brought back so many memories," he says in the podcast.

"She did have a difficult childhood, an unhappy childhood, and talking about that as well it was like ploughing a field, it brought to the surface all kinds of unhappiness."

Andrew revealed he was shocked to discover how unhappy Diana was in her marriage

After revealing why Prince Harry will never regret writing Spare, Andrew was asked why he thought Prince Harry had decided to write it and what Diana would think of it, with the author surprisingly revealing the one question he never asked the late Princess.

"The one question I never asked her was, 'why are you doing it?' He said, referring to her participation in the biography. "Because she might have thought to herself, 'Why am I doing it'?"

Andrew posing with his book outside Windsor Castle

In the 40-minute episode, Andrew goes on to detail why Princess Diana "never regretted for a living second having cooperated with the book," and why she was actually "relieved".

