Lara Spencer poses with her lookalike sisters for family photo during time away from GMA The TV star is currently recovering from surgery

Lara Spencer is a family woman through and through and her latest social media message only goes to prove it.

The popular television host and mom-of-two shared a snapshot alongside her lookalike sisters - and they're all stunning.

Lara was paying tribute to her older sibling, Karen, who was celebrating her birthday and the star gushed over their special bond in the caption which read: "I LOVE being one of three sisters. It's truly the best. And Happy birthday to the glue in the middle who keeps us all together, my big sister Karen."

She continued: Such fun celebrating her 30th (x2). So many laughs. So much love. So many cocktails. HAPPY Birthday to my funny, sweet, caring, brilliant and very naughty big sis. I love you to BITS."

Fans commented on the remarkable resemblance between the three blondes and said: "If your sister is really 60, she looks amazing!! HBD," and, "One of 4 sisters here and agree there’s nothing better and our big sis keeps us together as well. Happy birthday to your sister Karen."

Lara is one of five siblings and is incredibly close to her family, including her big brother Kirk too.

Lara wished her sister a very happy birthday

Last year, she enjoyed a 'bring a sibling to work day' and picked her very tall brother to join her in the GMA studios.

She shared a photo of her hugging him and captioned it: "Big brothers rock. Love you Kirk," and he wasted no time responding as he wrote: "Right back at you, sis."

Lara has another brother, Keith, too and she has a great bond with him.

Lara is close to her exceptionally tall brother, Kirk.

The children hold their mom, Carolyn, close too and she regularly features on Lara's Instagram.

Their father, Richard Von Seelen, passed away in January 2011. His obituary said he died peacefully and was survived by his devoted wife, Carolyn, and his five children.

