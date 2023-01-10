Lara Spencer looks radiant in beach photo following memorable family get together The TV host recently revealed she's been hospitalized

Lara Spencer recently delighted fans with an adorable family photo over the festive season featuring a whole host of females and some very cute babies too.

But it appears the mom-of-two is now seeking out a little sunshine as she posted a snapshot of herself on the beach.

The star took to Instagram and shared an image of herself with one of her dogs, sitting on the sand and shading herself with a wide-brimmed sun hat.

She captioned the post: "Hangin on to this moment. Thanks @monogrammary for the great hat/sun protection. We both love it!"

Lara didn't reveal if it was a throwback photo or a new image, but fans agreed that she looked radiant in the image.

"So beautiful, miss you," wrote one, while a second said: "My favorite morning person," and a third said: "You look stunning."

Lara's time away from GMA looks dreamy

Lara has been forced to take a little time off work as she's recovering from surgery. Alongside a photo of her leg in a surgical boot, Lara wrote: "Not the boot I was hoping for this Christmas!!! BUT I did get some shiny new wheels (swipe to see my sexy scooter!!).

"A torn plantar plate and ligament in my foot that's been slowly getting worse and worse FINALLY fixed by the magnificent Dr O'Malley at HSS today. Didn't want to miss my daughter's last soccer season or the holidays, so here we are! Rollin' into 2023 like....... well, I'm not exactly sure but it should be interesting at work."

Lara is recovering from surgery at her home

Fans rushed to show her support and sent kind messages. One read: "Oh man!! You are strong and on the mend," as another added: "Be careful with that Rolator!! It will land you on your backside! The littlest thing can obstruct the front wheels and turn the steering, dumping you on the ground."

Others said they hoped she'd be back on TV screens soon and urged her to take time off to recover.

