Kate Ferdinand issues plea for help after 'serious' family accident

Kate Ferdinand reached out to her fans on Monday following a "stressful" weekend involving a "serious accident."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-one explained: "Morning guys, it's a different type of Monday for me this week, it's been a really stressful weekend!

"One of the kids had a serious accident, thank goodness they are ok and have only ended up with their leg in a cast, it could have been so much worse, we are definitely being watched over."

Sharing details of her own painful health battle, Kate continued: "I also have shingles, feeling really rubbish & sore & emotional from this weekend's events! So me and Rons are chilling in bed for the morning."

Elsewhere in her emotional update, Kate urged her followers to send through any helpful tips. Seeking help, she included a question sticker which read: "I would be so grateful for any advice," followed by the praying hands emoji.

Kate and her husband, Rio, are doting parents to their one-year-old son, Cree. The celeb is also a stepmother to the retired footballer's children Lorenz, 16, Tate, 13, and Tia, 11. Rio's late wife Rebecca Ellison tragically passed away at the age of just 34 back in 2014 following her breast cancer diagnosis.

Lovebirds Rio and Kate tied the knot in Turkey on 27 September 2019 in front of their closest friends and family, including Rio's three children Lorenz, Tate and Tia.

The couple first met while holidaying in Dubai in 2016, with Rio proposing on the top of the St. Regis Abu Dhabi hotel two years later.

Back in July 2022, Kate opened up about her devastating miscarriage experience. Taking to Instagram, the celeb explained how her little baby didn't have a heartbeat during her 12-week scan.

Alongside a poignant black and white photo of herself in hospital, Kate penned: "The last time I was in this hospital I was having Cree, but this time it was because our baby had no heartbeat in our 12-week scan and I had to have surgery [broken heart emoji]."

She went on to say: "We were so excited & planning a space for our new baby in our family, we just couldn't wait to share our news with you all, but unfortunately sometimes life just doesn't go as we plan.

"So much to say, but somehow I can't find the words. Absolutely devastated & heartbroken... but couldn't be more grateful for the hugs I got from my big(er) babies coming through the door when we arrived home."

