Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely melts hearts with gorgeous new family photos to mark special occasion Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan share two sons, Paris and Dylan

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan have marked a special occasion in their household - their eldest son Dylan's 27th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page over the weekend, doting mum Keely uploaded a series of sweet family photos including a throwback snap from the model's childhood.

"Happy Birthday (weekend) to my kind, creative, and talented son @dylan_brosnan [birthday cake emoji We love you with all our hearts," she remarked.

Other pictures included one of the birthday boy posing with his younger brother, 21-year-old Paris, and their proud parents.

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Adorable photo! They grow up too fast!! Happy birthday Dylan!" Another said: "What a beautiful family." A third post read: "Such a lovely family."

Keely shared this sweet tribute to her son Dylan

While attending GQ's Men of the Year party back in November, both Dylan and Paris spoke to E! News about their relationship with their James Bond star father and how he has helped them forge their own paths in the industry.

"I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings," Paris said, speaking about the conversation surrounding nepotism, with Dylan saying they were trying to "pave our own way".

"It's always going to be there and we got to recognize it," he added. "At the end of the day, we're just grateful to be here. Dylan's an amazing musician and I'm painting right now, so we're figuring it out. Taking it day by day."

Both Pierce and Keely share two sons together

Pierce and Keely have been happily married since 2001, with Pierce frequently sharing loving tributes to his wife on social media. He also has a son with late first wife Cassandra Harris, who he married in December 1980, named Sean, who was born on 13 September 1983 and later became an actor.

Pierce adopted Chris and his sister Charlotte – Cassandra's children – following the death of their father Dermot in 1986. Tragically, both Cassandra and Charlotte lost their lives to ovarian cancer; Cassandra was 43 when she passed away in 1991 while Charlotte died from the same disease at the age of 41 on 28 June 2013.

