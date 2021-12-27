Kate Ferdinand shows off incredible figure while on luxury family holiday to the Maldives

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Ferdinand knows how to make us all green with envy! The 30-year-old former TOWIE star has shared nine photos from her dreamy holiday in the Maldives with her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

Mum Kate captioned the photos: "Grateful for the most fabulous holiday with my special family, memories to last a lifetime."

In the pics you can see Rio and Kate Ferdinand's youngest child, Cree, having lots of fun at the beach with his mum. And even though we can't see the joy on his face, you know he is having the time of his life in the crystal clear sea.

Kate Ferdinand and Cree in the sea

Kate's travel wardrobe is always next level, and for a snap with her husband Rio, the keen fitness fan wore a navy Melissa Odabash bikini which she teamed with a nautical fedora hat and huge mirror shades.

Rio Ferdinand and wife Kate posing on the beach

In another shot Kate, her step daughter Tia and baby Cree are all matching in aqua blue as they all walk hand-in-hand.

Happy families! Kate and her brood all go matchy matchy for a walk while on holiday

Rio and Kate are keen travellers, and this will have been the first holiday abroad with their youngest.

Lorenz, 15, Tate, 13, and 10-year-old Tia, who Rio shares with his late wife Rebecca, were also on the trip.

Fans were quick to compliment Kate's incredible gym-honed figure. "Looks amazing and you look incredible," one fan wrote. While another said: "Lovely pics and oh my god body goals."

