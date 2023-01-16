Exclusive: Strictly's Dianne Buswell sets her heart on huge plans with Joe Sugg in 2023 Strictly Come Dancing's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg are still dancing even now

Strictly Come Dancing's Dianne Buswell, who lives in Sussex with her long-term boyfriend Joe Sugg, is never happier than when she can just relax with her family in Australia.

Speaking to HELLO! just hours before boarding a flight back to the UK from her native Perth, where she spent the holiday season, Dianne says: "It's been really nice that I was able to come home – it's hard living so far away. I don’t have a single family member in the UK."

Given how much she has enjoyed her break in Australia, would she ever consider moving back Down Under? "I do love it over here, and I love that all my family are here, but I honestly can’t see it happening any time soon. I love the UK and how much of my work is there, and I love that Joe’s there, and his family. I mean, never say never... but not right now."

Dianne, 33, still enjoys grooving around the house she shares with her boyfriend of four years, whom she met when they were partnered on Strictly in 2018.

"Joe is a sucker for dancing in the house with me. He’ll stand there and put his arms up – he loved the ballroom, that was his favourite – and so I just go into frame with him and he does a little waltz with me around the kitchen. It's really cute."

Exercising at home has increased in popularity in recent years. Dianne recently teamed up with fitness and wellbeing platform Gymondo to produce a six-week programme, Danceworks by Dianne Buswell, that features workouts created with her personal trainer Alison Kelly.

Looking ahead, Dianne has a book out in March – Move Yourself Happy, about the joy of movement. And she plans to travel with Joe to some new destinations.

"I would love to see a lot of the world this year. I’d really like to go with Joe to some places we’ve never been to before. I love travelling – I find it very relaxing," she says.

