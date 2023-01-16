Kelly Ripa describes being asked to leave from work due to her health The Live with Kelly and Ryan host is back!

Kelly Ripa returned to Live with Kelly and Ryan bright and early on Monday morning after dealing with a bout of illness over the past week.

The ABC host sat down with co-host Ryan Seacrest to discuss her return, including when she realized she had to take more days off before making her comeback.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa returns to Live with Kelly and Ryan

Loading the player...

"Last week, the better I felt, the worse I sounded," was what she said at the top of the show, still sucking on a throat lozenge to ease her irritation.

She described then the show's producer Michael Gelman asking her to leave and get some rest in order to not exert herself further.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's health is hugely impacted for the better by this lifestyle change

TRENDING NOW: Kelly Ripa's son is unrecognizable in new photo shared ahead of long-awaited change

She recounted: "You have to leave. You're a talk show host and you have no voice, and there's no point in you being here."

Kelly then imitated her scratchier tone from when she felt more sick, saying that there's "a lot I have to say," while other members of the studio chuckled at the impression.

Kelly finally returned to her Live with Kelly and Ryan position

However, she then said that after some more time at home, plus a quick weekend trip to visit her son Joaquin in Michigan, she was feeling and sounding much better.

The mom-of-three continually expressed her frustration with being told by her doctors that nothing was wrong with her despite her condition.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son shares latest photo that leaves his fans in awe

ALSO POPULAR: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate huge news months after Las Vegas marriage

When she briefly returned to host the show, her fans were adamant to see her take more time off to rest and heal and worried for her health.

One even took to social media to say: "Kelly, the voice!?? How are you going to do this!!? Get better soon."

The TV star spent time at home and with family regaining her strength

Another commented: "Kelly Ripa, I hope you feel better soon, it's going around!" while a third also wrote: "Today would have probably been one of those days to take off @KellyRipa Honestly a talk show host that can't talk should be home with hot tea and lemon! Come on man!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.