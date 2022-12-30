Kelly Ripa wows in thong swimsuit – and fans go wild!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kelly Ripa is known to follow a strict workout routine, and she showed off the results of her hard work on Instagram on Thursday.

The 52-year-old posted a photo of herself and her husband, Mark Consuelos on the beach, with Kelly wearing nothing but a black thong swimsuit.

The mom-of-three looked incredibly toned, with her sculpted derriere attracting attention from her adoring fans.

One commented: "You can see what 50 looks like when you’ve been exercising most of your life! Your healthy choices are paying off!", while another simply wrote: "You look incredible."

The comments section was also awash with flame emojis and heart eyes.

Kelly Ripa wowed fans in her thong swimsuit

Kelly has said in the past that she works out every day to achieve her toned figure and supports this healthy way of life with a balanced diet.

The star's dedication to health was praised by Dr. Daryl Gioffre, author of Get Off Your Sugar, who opened up about Kelly's diet to HELLO! earlier in the year.

The television personality had gone to Daryl to get advice on how to kick her sugar cravings. "If I had to define Kelly in one word, that would be balance. To meet the high demands of a very busy lifestyle, Kelly is always one step ahead by the way she takes care of her health and body," Daryl revealed.

Kelly Ripa works hard on her figure

"She walks the walk, and lives this lifestyle better than anyone I know. She works out daily, and every time she eats, they are high-alkaline foods that nourish and strengthen her body, strengthen her energy, and strengthen her immune system."

"Being healthy is not about deprivation, it's about balance, and that's exactly how Kelly lives," Daryl added.

