Kelly Ripa shares exciting Christmas career news - and you won't believe it

Kelly Ripa had a major Christmas announcement for fans on Wednesday when she revealed that her gameshow the Generation Game is back.

Taking to her Instagram account, the TV host, 52, shared a poster for the program which saw her posing up a storm in a fabulous Christmas ensemble featuring a red pantsuit and complete with a Santa Claus hat.

Captioning the post, she penned: "JINGLE JANGLE ‼️ CALLING ALL GRANDPARENTS AND GRANDKIDS! WHEN YOUR FAMILY IS TOGETHER THIS HOLIDAY, APPLY FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN CASH AND PRIZES. GenerationGapCasting.com."

The exciting update came just days before she is set to spend an extra special Christmas with her husband and their three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin after Lola relocated to the UK.

Kelly looked so festive

Lola jetted off over the summer as part of her college program. Kelly and Mark's oldest son Michael lives in Brooklyn but often pops home to see his parents.

The couple's youngest son Joaquin lives in Michigan, where he is enrolled in college but is also set to come back to New York City for Christmas. While Michael is following in his parent's footsteps as an actor, Lola is a talented singer, and Joaquin is a wrestler.

Kelly's house is certainly prepped for her children's arrivals as she recently shared a fabulous photo of her lavish Christmas tree which was dressed to the nines with an array of glittering baubles.

The family pups are definitely ready for the holidays!

The star also posted a snap of her two adorable family dogs Chewie and Lena dressed in red Christmas sweaters next to two nutcrackers on either side of their stylish staircase.

Captioning the photo, she penned: "Two nutcrackers and two ball busters #dogsofinstagram #chewie #lena."

Fans went wild for the festive update. One fan wrote: "This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen. And I have two kids. LOLOLOLOL." A second penned: "Cutie pies," alongside a red love heart emoji.

