Kelly Ripa's son shares latest photo that leaves his fans in awe

Kelly Ripa's son Michael Consuelos has a lot to celebrate coming into 2023, having already established a strong footing for himself in the past year.

The 25-year-old has a lot more to achieve, and gave fans a tease of more to come with his latest photograph celebrating the new year.

He posted a picture of himself sitting in front of a brick wall with windows that overlooked the multitude of New York City buildings behind him.

He wore a mask as he continued writing, explaining that he wanted to create the illusion that he was working on a project on his laptop.

"Wishing everyone a productive 2023… by showing all of you a photo of me pretending to work," Michael wrote.

Kelly definitely approved, as she commented back: "Atta boy," while many others were left in pure awe by the views through the large windows.

Michael's photo immediately had his followers gushing over the views

"I would never get any work done with those gorgeous views. I would be completely distracted from the very first second," one said.

Another wrote: "At first I thought this was a stock image. Nice aesthetic," while a third also gushed: "Is that your view from home or your apartment? I could work there," although Michael clarified that it wasn't his apartment.

The actress and TV personality celebrated the holidays with her husband Mark Consuelos as all three kids, Michael, Joaquin, and Lola, returned for the holidays.

Kelly showcased the special moment the entire family were reunited with a snap of them all standing in front of the Christmas tree in their living room, as she joked: "Merry Christmas, love the Consuelos family (dogs lasted for one photo, kids for two)."

The Ripa-Consuelos family had a big Christmas

It was the first Christmas for the family since Lola left for a study-abroad semester in Europe, although she was luckily able to come home, as did Joaquin from university in Michigan and Michael, who lives in Brooklyn.

