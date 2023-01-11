Kelly Ripa's health is hugely impacted for the better by this lifestyle change The Live star has been incredibly honest about this

Kelly Ripa is an open book and often shares details of her personal life with her fans.

What's more, the Live star leads an incredibly healthy lifestyle thanks to one particular change she made several years ago.

Back in 2017, the mom-of-three decided to experiment with a sober month, which proved so successful that she hasn't drank alcohol since.

The TV favorite opened up about the decision to People, joking that the time she gave up drinking just so happened to be at the same time that Ryan Seacrest started working at Live.

"Ryan likes to blame himself for me stopping drinking, he's like, 'I got here and you stopped drinking.'" she said.

"It really was not that. I did a sober month - all my girlfriends did it, we all did it together - and I just never went back to it. It wasn't even really a thought process," she explained.

Kelly Ripa gave up alcohol in 2017 and hasn't looked back

Kelly realised that by giving up alcohol, she not only felt great, but she looked it too. "I didn’t feel hungover. Not that I was a heavy drinker - I wasn't someone who got drunk - but even like two glasses of wine at a girl's night out dinner; I would feel it the next morning," she said.

Kelly also told the publication that over 20 years ago, she gave up smoking, something she also doesn't miss.

Kelly's diet is also really healthy and she gave up sugar after making simple changes to her eating habits with the health of Dr. Daryl Gioffe, who wrote Get Off Your Sugar - in which the star wrote a foreword for.

The Live star is a picture of health

It read: "For years I had a candy drawer at home that I kept fully stocked and would dip into whenever I felt the faintest urge for sugar. "I knew that sugar isn't good for you, but I figured that everybody needed to have some kind of vice, right? What was so bad about rewarding myself with something sweet?"

She added: "What I didn't fully appreciate is just how addictive sugar truly is."

