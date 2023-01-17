Everything you need to know about Shakira's relationship with ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique The She Wolf Singer had an 11-year relationship with her ex Gerard Pique

Shakira made headlines earlier this month after the lyrics for her brand-new song Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 were released which contained a string of thinly veiled digs at her ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

Despite the passionate words shared by the star, she and Barcelona footballer, Gerard, once had a very romantic relationship and shocked fans when they revealed they had split in June 2022 after 11 years of dating. During that time, the couple welcomed two sons, Sasha, seven, and Milan, nine.

Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about their relationship…

How did they meet?

The Colombian singer and Spanish footballer first locked eyes in 2010 whilst filming the music video for Shakira's song Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), the official anthem for the world cup in South Africa. Pique made an appearance in the video along with other members of his team but did his best to leave a lasting impression on his soon-to-be girlfriend and wrote to her after filming.

The pair confirmed their relationship with a PDA whilst Shakira was performing

The pair later confirmed they were official in March 2011 with a touching photo of the couple alongside the caption: "I present to you my sun." One month later the loved-up duo further confirmed their relationship after Gerard appeared on stage alongside his lover whilst onstage at her The Sun Comes Out World Tour concert in Barcelona, with both of them engaging in the ultimate PDA moment - locking lips in front of the audience!

When did they become parents?

Seven months after their official red carpet debut in January 2012, the besotted couple revealed the exciting news they were expecting their first child, Milan, who arrived in January 2013.

The pair have two sons

Shakira marked the pregnancy in November 2012 with a grainy loved-up photo alongside her beau, showing off her blossoming baby bump. She captioned the photo: "I could have another 9 months like this! Shak."

After Milan's arrival, it wasn't long until the pair revealed their second bundle of joy was on the way in 2014, a second son named Sasha, who arrived in January 2015.

Shakira shared a heartwarming photo of her son Milan's first outing

Talking about motherhood with our sister publication HOLA! in 2017, Shakira revealed, "I used to be the center of my world, and now I am only a satellite of my children. It's the hardest job I've ever had." She continued, "I never thought it’d be so difficult because it takes a lot of your energy. I think of my family a lot; I'm concerned about them all day. It's physical, emotional, and intellectual wear and tear. Thinking of making an album seemed like a Herculean task, like climbing Mount Everest."

Why didn't they get married?

Despite their budding family, Shakira and Gerard never tied the knot. Talking about why she never felt the need to walk down the aisle, the Hips Don't Lie singer told Glamour Magazine: "We already have what's essential, you know? We have a union, a love for each other, and a baby. I think that those aspects of our relationship are already established, and marriage is not going to change them." She added: "But if I'm ever going to get married, he's the one."

Shakira and Pique never married

The star also addressed her reason not to wed in 2020 with 60 minutes. She explained: "To tell you the truth, marriage scares the **** out of me. I don't want him to see me as the wife. I'd rather him see me as his girlfriend, his lover, his girlfriend. It's like a little forbidden fruit, you know? I wanna keep him on his toes. I want him to think that anything's possible depending on behavior."

Why did they break up?

Shakira and Gerard shocked fans when they shared a joint announcement that they were splitting up in June 2022 after 11 years together. Whilst there were allegations of the footballer's infidelity, opening up for the first time about their separation, Shakira told Elle Magazine other reasons why she felt the relationship had to end.

The star implied that she had to make sacrifices in the relationship, without them being reciprocated by her boyfriend, explaining: "One of the two had to make that effort and that sacrifice, and I did it. I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles."

In the interview, the singer also referred to the breakup as the "darkest hour" of her life, whilst her father was also incredibly unwell as her relationship was breaking down.

The star currently lives in Miami whilst Gerard remains in Barcelona, in November last year the pair told People Magazine that a custody agreement had been reached and that their boys would go and live with their mother in the US.

