Barack Obama gushes over wife Michelle in birthday snapshot The former President and First Lady are just as adorable as ever

Barack and Michelle Obama continue to be one of the country's most beloved couples despite being away from the oval office for six years now.

The two continue to also showcase that they're just as much in love today as when they were first married, as the former President celebrated his wife's birthday.

VIDEO: Michelle Obama on family's disrupted plans

Loading the player...

He took to social media with a sweet message for her alongside a stunning photograph of them admiring the sunset over the water in front of them, presumably at their Hawaii home.

"Happy birthday, @MichelleObama. You make every day brighter — and somehow keep looking better!" he adoringly wrote.

MORE: Sasha Obama's bittersweet change this year following move to LA

TRENDING NOW: Kelly Ripa describes being asked to leave from work due to her health

Michelle herself reacted with a pair of heart emojis while fans hailed their relationship, leaving comments like: "She (both of you) make the world a brighter place! Happy Birthday, First Lady," and: "Happy Birthday to our forever First Lady!"

The couple's bond continues to strengthen, and Michelle recently opened up about the ways in which her husband has influenced her.

Barack celebrated his wife with a gorgeous sun-kissed photograph

The renowned author opened up on social media about one of her most recognizable sayings, "when they go low, we go high," and how her dynamic with Barack inspired it.

Alongside pictures of herself from the 2016 Democratic National Convention, she wrote: "I never could have imagined that the phrase 'when they go low, we go high' would become synonymous with my name.

MORE: Michelle Obama makes surprise revelation about raising daughters Malia and Sasha

ALSO POPULAR: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate huge news months after Las Vegas marriage

"For a long time, 'going high' was a simple mantra that Barack and I used to encourage each other.

"It was a simplification of our ideals, everything we'd gleaned from our upbringings that had been simmered into us over time: Tell the truth, do your best by others, keep perspective, and find a way to stay tough through it all."

Michelle revealed that her husband was the inspiration for her renowned catchphrase

Michelle cleared the air on what it could imply, explaining: "And let's be clear: Going high doesn't mean doing nothing. It's not disengagement or simply turning the other cheek.

"It's about making sure your commitment to dignity and decency lights the way in everything you do—how you treat others, how you show up in the world, how you respond when your back's against a wall."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.