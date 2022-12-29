Michelle Obama makes surprise revelation about raising daughters Malia and Sasha

Michelle Obama got very candid when speaking about the realities of raising her daughters Malia and Sasha.

She has a very close bond with both her daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, who are now grown up. In a new interview, the former First Lady was incredibly honest when she talked about being a mum of two as she promoted her new book The Light We Carry.

"They were terrorists," she told Revolt. "They have demands. They don’t talk. They’re poor communicators. They cry all the time.

"They're irrational. They’re needy. And you love them. And so you can't blame them, right? So you turn that ire on each other."

Now both sisters Malia and Sasha live together in Los Angeles, one studying while the other has been working. Malia has been enjoying a successful career, working as a screenwriter for Donald Glover’s TV series Hive after graduating from Harvard University.

Sasha, meanwhile, has been completing her senior year at the University of Southern California after transferring over from the University of Michigan.

Elsewhere in the interview, Michelle laid bare the truth about her marriage to Barack. She said: "People think I’m being catty by saying this: it’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband.

"And guess when it happened? When those kids were little."

Their love is stronger than ever since they tied the knot in 1992. Barack was the 44th president of America from 2009 to 2017.

Michelle has been promoting her latest book

During this time, Michelle stepped up to the responsibility of First Lady.

The Light We Carry is Michelle’s second book which hopes to offer "fresh stories and insightful reflections on change, challenge and power".

