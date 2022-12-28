Barack and Michelle Obama's daughters make rare appearance in celebratory family photo The Obamas are incredibly close

Barack and Michelle Obama are doting parents to grown-up daughters Malia and Sasha, who tend to keep out of the spotlight.

However, on Christmas Day, proud father Barack couldn't resist sharing a lovely picture of the entire family together on Instagram, to mark the special occasion.

The photo saw Michelle, Malia and Sasha all dressed up in floral dresses, while Barack looked smart in a tuxedo.

VIDEO: Michelle Obama opens up about her family's disrupted plans

In the caption, the former POTUS wrote: "Merry Christmas, everybody! One of the best parts of the holiday season is getting to spend time with the special people in our lives. I hope you all have a wonderful and joyful Christmas."

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "What a stunning family photo," while another wrote: "Your three ladies look beautiful." A third added: "Stunning picture, Barack Obama, so beautiful."

Malia and Sasha will no doubt have enjoyed spending quality time with their parents over the holidays, especially now that they live away from home.

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama posed with their two daughters in a celebratory photo

Both sisters live in Los Angeles, and share a home together there. Malia is working, having graduated from Harvard, while Sasha is completing her senior year at the University of Southern California after transferring over from University of Michigan.

Malia is enjoying a successful career working as a screenwriter for Donald Glover's Hive. Speaking to Vanity Fair earlier this year, Donald spoke about his Beyonce-inspired project and opened up about Malia's work on it too, having nothing but praise for the budding professional.

"Her writing style is great," he said: "She's just like, an amazingly talented person. She's really focused, and she's working really hard."

The Obamas are incredibly close

The Obamas are likely to have spent Christmas at their home on the famous Martha's Vineyard estate in Massachusetts, where they often spend special occasions.

The family have owned the impressive $11.75million home since December 2019. The estate boasts 29 private acres of land, as well as 8.5 bathrooms, 7 bedrooms, multiple living rooms and a private pool.

They also have a beautiful Tudor property in Washington D.C. - which is where they have lived since moving out of The White House back in 2017.

