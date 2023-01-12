Sasha Obama's bittersweet change this year following move to LA The Obamas are incredibly close

Sasha Obama is the youngest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, and has followed in her sister's footsteps by living in LA for the past year.

The college student transferred from the University of Michigan to the University of Southern California in 2022, but things are about to change for her this year; that's because Sasha is in her senior year at college, meaning that she will be graduating later in 2023.

This will no doubt be a bittersweet time for the youngest daughter of Barack and Michelle, having just settled into her college life in California.

However, it is also incredibly exciting, with her entire future and career ahead of her. Sasha - like her sister Malia - has preferred to keep out of the spotlight during her college years, but has been pictured on occasions out and about in LA, where she lives with her older sibling.

Malia graduated from Harvard University in May 2021, and has gone on to carve out a successful career in the entertainment industry working with Donald Glover.

Michelle and Barack Obama's daughter Sasha will be graduating this year

While it is not known what Sasha will be doing when she leaves college, she will no doubt do something that she feels passionate about.

Her proud dad Barack previously opened up about her personality in an interview with InStyle. He said: "Sasha is, as Malia describes it, completely confident about her own take on the world and is not cowed or intimidated—and never has been - by anybody's titles, anybody's credentials. If she thinks something's wrong or right, she will say so."

Sasha and Malia Obama are incredibly close to their family

Sasha will have not only her older sister but her parents too, who will be there to support her at the start of her career. Both the Obama daughters have strong work ethics and Sasha was previously spotted working at a seafood restaurant when she was 15-years-old, just like any other teenager earning some money.

She was spotted at Nancy's restaurant in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, in 2016, which is where her family have a vacation home.

While Sasha and Malia are both living in LA now, their parents have remained in Washington D.C., where they have a beautiful Tudor house.

