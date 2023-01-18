David Muir reveals which assignment was his 'nearest death experience' The World News Tonight anchor has had quite a few historic interviews

David Muir's time on World News Tonight has resulted in several incredible stories and interviews over the years, but he recently relived one that left him quite shaken.

While on Live with Kelly and Ryan, he spoke to the co-hosts about a vacation he'd taken with Kelly Ripa's family, which was interrupted by an urgent assignment.

Kelly shared that David had to interview the Pope while on their trip, and he revealed that they'd only agreed to the interview if it was done completely in Spanish.

"I have PTSD, you knew I would!" he said, adding that while he had some experience with the language, it definitely stressed him out. "The trip comes, and I'm panicked."

Kelly even joked about watching him trying to speak the language with her husband Mark Consuelos, who added: "I don't even speak Spanish."

Ryan Seacrest mused that he'd never really pictured David as getting nervous, although he confessed that he most definitely was.

David appeared on the latest episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan

"[People] always say, 'You were with the Pope, was it the closest thing to [god]?' and I say 'No, it's the nearest death experience I've ever had, interviewing the Pope'."

Kelly even said that it was a proud moment for her to show her three kids someone who worked as hard as David did and was as much of a professional.

"They were much younger then, and I was like 'I wanna show you something. This is a person who's on vacation and I want you to pay attention to how hard he works. He is all about work and proper preparation.'"

David added some levity to the compliment, however, by quipping at the end: "And he is no fun," which the two hosts denied in good faith.

The ABC anchor was recently on vacation

The ABC News host did get to open up about a recent vacation he did get to enjoy, though, which was a trip to the Caribbean over the holidays with family.

