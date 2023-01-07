David Muir's very handsome photo sends fans into a tailspin The World News Tonight anchor has legions of loyal viewers

David Muir is best known for his impeccable newscasting and is more often than not decked out in a suit looking suave and sophisticated.

So when the ABC star shared a glimpse inside life away from the small screen, fans went wild - and loved his casual look.

David took to Instagram to deliver a rare snapshot over the festive period and celebrated 2023 with some photos on the beach.

The journalist wore a light blue, short-sleeved shirt with the top button undone. His hair was still perfectly styled and the sun was setting behind him.

At the time, fans rushed to comment and they're still doing it days later. GMA's Lara Spencer was one of the first to like the image and it was clear his look was a hit with his social media followers.

"You are so damned hot," wrote one, while another added: "David is so handsome," and there were strings of on-fire emojis too.

David's fans approved of his casual vacation look

David has inherited his good looks from both his mom and dad and a throwback photo of his father proves the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

He delighted his legions of devoted Instagram followers in 2022 with a snapshot from his childhood. In the image, David was enjoying a rowboat ride with his dad, Ronald Muir, and one of his siblings. His father looked in control as he took hold of the oars and glanced over at the camera.

Ronald showcased his lean physique in a pair of jeans and a flannel shirt and bore a striking resemblance to his statuesque son today.

David's fans are more used to seeing him in a suit

The TV star was born in Syracuse, New York - where he still has an unbelievable lakeside property - and grew up in Onondaga Hills. His father and mother, Pat Mills, divorced when David was young but successfully co-parented their children.

