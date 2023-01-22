Gracie McGraw has fans saying the same thing as she shares audition tapes Gracie is the daughter of actors Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Gracie McGraw is the spitting image of her mom Faith Hill in a new post she uploaded to Instagram on Saturday.

The 25-year-old showed off her playful side by posting a series of snaps and videos from her latest audition tape. She wrote in the caption: "Before….during…after……and then the real reality of after the first tape of the new year."

WATCH: Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie suffers fall inside NYC home

Loading the player...

While the actress didn't reveal exactly what she was taping for, she shared a few photos from the process - and fans couldn't help but point out the similarities between her and Faith!

One person wrote in the comments section: "You sure do look like your mom," while another added: "You are your mother's twin. Absolutely gorgeous! With the voice of an angel."

A third fan commented: "You are a perfect mix of your mother and father. You're a stunning woman."

FAITH HILL: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie reveals how different she is from her sister Maggie

SEE: Inside Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's mega-mansion where they spent the holidays

Gracie, who is the oldest of her two siblings, Maggie Elizabeth, 24, and Audrey Caroline, 21, recently moved to New York City, and has expressed an interest in pursuing a career as a performer, just like her parents, Faith and Tim McGraw, who have been married for 25 years.

Gracie was the spitting image of Faith in her new post

Back in 2021, the couple faced a big change when their youngest daughter, Audrey, left home. Chatting about becoming empty-nesters, Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

On his daughters' strong personalities, he said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.