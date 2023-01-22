Damar Hamlin makes first public appearance following cardiac arrest Damar collapsed during a game three weeks ago

Damar Hamlin made his first public appearance on Sunday after collapsing during an NFL game three weeks ago.

The 24-year-old showed his support for fellow Buffalo Bills teammates by paying them a visit in the locker room ahead of their highly anticipated game, for a place in the divisional championship, against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium.

WATCH: The moment NFL player Damar Hamlin suddenly collapses on the field

Loading the player...

The Bills' official Twitter account posted a video of the player riding in a golf cart in the wings of the stadium. Damar was joined by his family, including his mother, Nina, and brother, Damir.

Damar did not make an appearance on the field prior to the game and watched the contest from a suite, according to ESPN.

Damar made his first public appearance on Sunday

The game comes three weeks after Damar suffered a cardiac arrest on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins toward the end of the first quarter on January 2, 2023. The player was rushed to hospital and placed in intensive care.

On Friday, Damar's friend and business partner Jordon Rooney shared an update on his health, revealing that "despite being out of the hospital, Damar still has a lengthy recovery".

"Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly. He has visited with the team a few times but he still gets winded very easily," he told ESPN, sharing that Damar remains "upbeat and positive and ready to continue to overcome this".

Damar's mother and younger brother also made an appearance

Damar left the hospital on January 9. The news was confirmed by the Bills' official Twitter account in a statement featuring a note from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"We are thrilled to share that Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo," it said. The statement also revealed that: "He is doing well and this is the next stage of recovery."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.