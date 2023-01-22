Call the Midwife's Helen George makes incredible career confession The actress was speaking during a hilarious This Morning interview

Helen George is known for being a successful and accomplished actress but she admitted in a recent interview on This Morning with Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond that it hasn't always been that way.

In a candid moment discussing bad auditions, which Helen shared to Instagram at the weekend, the star revealed one of her worst experiences trying to get a job.

The mum-of-two said: "I've done a lot of auditions in my time," calling the experience "awful".

She then expanded on one of the worst times, saying: "I remember auditioning for I think it was Mamma Mia, I think it was the film, and there was a very scary dance studio…

"And they did this choreography and I was like, 'Oh yeah, I kind of got it'. It was a really hot day, they left the doors open and I literally pirouetted out of the room, I just pirouetted myself out of a job!"

Alison sympathised with Helen, revealing that she has auditioned for musicals before but never been successful and she and Dermot laughed along with the actress as she described her disastrous experience.

Fans commented: "Amazing [laughing emojis]" and "I love her," among other compliments. Luckily for Helen and for fans of Call The Midwife, she is now a familiar face on our screens and a much-loved part of the period drama.

The actress is best known for starring in Call The Midwife

She even showed off her talent for comedy in a recent installment, which saw her character Trixie struggle with her new cookery course.

In a hilarious sub-plot, several scenes followed Trixie after she decided to host a dinner party at her fiancée Matthew's flat, with guests Cyril, Nancy, Phyllis and Sister Monica Joan in attendance, and let's just say, it didn't quite go to plan.

Addressing the constant challenge to balance storylines, Call The Midwife's official Instagram account penned a sweet tribute to Helen George this week, crediting the actress' ability to bring comedy to the programme.

