Gisele Bündnchen spotted in Costa Rica vacationing with Joaquim Valente - all we know about the jiu-jitsu trainer The two have been working out together for over a year

Has Gisele Bündnchen officially moved on from Tom Brady following her divorce? Fans seem to think so.

The model has been known to spend quite some time each week working out with her jiu-jitsu trainer, Joaquim Valente, who has been spotted alongside the star in and out of the gym on multiple occasions.

Now the pair have taken their fitness lessons overseas, as they were spotted taking a run together in Costa Rica. The news comes some months after the model divorced from Tom, in October of 2022, after nine years of marriage.

WATCH: Tom Brady talks family following divorce from Gisele Bündchen

They were seen running through Costa Rica – they have previously vacationed together in Provincia de Puntarena – both committed to sweating it out. Gisele was seen wearing an olive-green work-out set which perfectly showcased her impressive abs, while her work-out partner ran behind her wearing a blue t-shirt.

Joaquim runs a jiu-jitsu training studio in Miami, Florida – where Gisele moved to after her ex-husband signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – with his brothers Pedro and Gui, named Valente Brothers.

He has been teaching Gisele and her two kids, Benjamin Rein, twelve, and Vivian Lake, nine, for over a year, and in February of last year, she expressed her gratitude over the strength she had garnered thanks to his lessons.

The star has previously expressed how much the training means to her

She shared a video last year in which she appears in traditional Japanese workout gear, expertly knocking down her opponent, and she wrote: "I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better."

She added: "I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense."

"Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let's go!" she said.

Tom and Gisele married in 2009

She first learned of the practice through her son, telling Dust Magazine: "Initially, I wasn't even considering it for myself," adding: "But when I brought [her son] to the first class and started talking to Joaquim, I realized that it was much more than self defense."

The brothers, who like Gisele hail from Brazil, practice and teach Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and have been for several decades, according to their website.

