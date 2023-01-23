Eamonn Holmes reveals 'scary' realisation following tough year The presenter has given his first interview since his two operations

Eamonn Holmes has admitted that following two big operations in 2022, one to reduce pressure on a trapped sciatica nerve and another to fix a broken shoulder after a horrific fall down the stairs, he doesn't know if he will ever get back to how he was before.

In his first interview since the two operations, Eamonn revealed that despite being better than how he was before the fall and "getting better all the time" it was "scary" to think how much his life has changed.

"I would give anything just to be able to walk my dog or play a round of golf like I used to," he told the Daily Mail.

Prior to the presenter's back surgery in September, Eamonn was already walking with a stick as his three slipped discs affected the movement of his right leg.

Eamonn was already using a stick before his operations

Following the surgery, however, while his back pain improved, it left him with a weakened left leg.

A month later, in October, he suffered a horrific fall down the stairs which left him with a broken shoulder, further weakening his legs.

The 68-year-old detailed the terrible accident, which happened whilst his wife Ruth Langsford was asleep, and revealed the encouraging words she told him whilst waiting for the ambulance for two long hours.

Eamonn's wife Ruth has been supporting him during his recovery

"[My left knee] literally collapsed without any warning. I was on a curve of the stairs, and I just went back down the stairs, boom, boom, boom down the whole staircase until I hit the stone floor in the hallway," he said.

"Blood was pouring out my mouth, and a bone was sticking out my shoulder," he recalled before adding: "Ruth came rushing down the stairs. She kept saying, 'You're fine, everything's okay, you're fine.' I said, 'Ruthie, there is a bone sticking out of my shoulder — I'm not fine.'"

