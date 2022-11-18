Eamonn Homes reveals heartbreaking family news as mum dies The former This Morning host paid tribute

Eamonn Holmes was left heartbroken on Friday as the presenter revealed that his beloved mum, Josephine, had sadly passed away.

INSIDE: Eamonn Holmes' £3.25m home with wife Ruth Langsford where he had shocking fall

The GB News host took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of his late mother, who was waving him off as he left her home on one occasion. Posting a moving tribute, the star said: "My 4 amazing brothers and I said Goodbye for the last time to our beautiful Mum Josie this afternoon. She's at last reunited with Daddy now. That is our only consolation."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes worries fans as he struggles to walk

He added: "We loved and will miss her so much. Every time I visited her she came to the door to bless me with Holy Water and Wave goodbye. Now sadly it really is Goodbye Mummy x."

MORE: Eamonn Holmes receives good news as he continues recovery after shocking fall

MORE: Eamonn Holmes in 'awful lot of pain' after emergency operation

The post immediately saw him inundated with support as fans rushed to share messages of condolence.

One shared: "Oh Eamonn, I'm so sorry. Such a difficult time, sending my condolences and love to you and the family," while close friend Susanna Reid added: "I'm so sorry. Sending love."

A third commented: "Eamonn I'm so incredibly sorry for your loss. I know your dear Mother meant so so much to you. Sending you lots of love and strength," and Huw Edwards wrote: "Love and sympathy."

Eamonn mourned his late mother

It's been a rough time for the Irish-born presenter as of late, as he is still in recovery following a nasty fall and operation.

READ: Eamonn Holmes bemoans clock change amid back agony

MORE: Eamonn Holmes disappoints fans with health update

As a result of his recovery, Eamonn has been off-air for two months, and it's clear this his presenting pals are missing him.

The two were close

His co-star Isabel Webster spoke about Eamonn's health on the show and told viewers: "It's been a tough few weeks for my lovely friend and co-presenter.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes return to work delayed amid 'setbacks in healing process'

DISCOVER: Ruth Langsford's unusual condition she ignores for the sake of husband Eamonn Holmes

"I can't wait to have him back, fighting fit, in the New Year."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.