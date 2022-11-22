Eamonn Holmes breaks silence following mum's heartbreaking death

Eamonn Holmes has broken his silence after sharing news of his mother Josephine's heartbreaking death on 18 November.

Over on Instagram, the grieving presenter, 62, shared a touching photo of the mother-son duo enjoying some precious downtime. Alongside the snap, Eamonn penned: "To all of you who cared and sent so many messages of condolences re. my mum… I am genuinely humbled and overwhelmed.

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes updates fans on recovery as he returns to TV

"[You] have been a great comfort. We laid her to rest this morning. Thank you."

Fans flooded the comment section with an abundance of heartfelt messages. "So sorry for your loss @eamonnholmes - sending love to all the family. There is nothing quite like our mummies," gushed one follower, whilst a second noted: "Sending hugs Eamonn I am so sorry for your sad loss".

A third follower commented: "So sorry to hear your sad news, it's one of the hardest things when a parent dies," and a fourth added: "Sending love Eamonn. I understand your pain and soon you will be able to smile at the happy memories."

Eamonn penned a moving tribute

At the time of her passing, the GB News presenter took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of his late mother, who was waving him off as he left her home on one occasion.

Posting a moving tribute, the star said: "My 4 amazing brothers and I said Goodbye for the last time to our beautiful Mum Josie this afternoon. She's at last reunited with Daddy now. That is our only consolation."

The presenter before his major operation

He continued: "We loved and will miss her so much. Every time I visited her she came to the door to bless me with Holy Water and Wave goodbye. Now sadly it really is Goodbye Mummy x."

Eamonn's poignant update comes after the Irish-born presenter suffered a nasty fall after undergoing spinal surgery. A representative for Eamonn told the Express: "As a consequence of being laid low by major surgery, Eamonn suffered a fall at home a couple of weeks ago and had to undergo another operation.

Eamonn is married to TV presenter Ruth Langsford

"He's naturally gutted by the setback, but the good news is the surgery on his shoulder went well. He's now receiving fantastic care and rest," Eamonn's rep continued.

His co-star Isabel Webster was among the first to send her support. She told viewers: "It;s been a tough few weeks for my lovely friend and co-presenter… I can't wait to have him back, fighting fit, in the New Year."

