Eamonn Holmes forced to make big change inside home he shares with Ruth Langsford

There's no doubt that GB News star Eamonn Holmes had a tough 2022, with him undergoing an operation to reduce pressure on a trapped sciatica nerve and then falling down the stairs during his recovery.

But it seems the New Year is bringing some joy to the father-of-four in the form of a brand new chair lift.

While the presenter has kept quiet about the new addition to his and Ruth Langsford's home, his "TV son" Rylan Clark shared a fun video on his Instagram on Sunday revealing the news.

"Well someone had to go and check out the tech... @eamonnholmes. Good to see you on the mend," Rylan captioned a fun video of himself using the stair lift.

"Don't [expletive] break it," Ruth can be heard saying whilst filming him.

Eamonn Holmes posed with his 'TV son' Rylan

"Oh this is nice, can I just say, I know you've been through it dad, but you have an easy life here. Honestly, you can rent this out," Rylan jokingly says whilst Ruth can't contain her laughter.

Reacting to the video, Eamonn was quick to comment: "Welcome to The Fun Palace! Great night my friend."

Over on his own account, Eamonn shares a sweet photo of himself and Rylan posing inside his living room and added: "Look who called in to see me today. What a surprise!!! Better than medicine u r Rylan my friend. Gosh we laughed and laughed."

Ruth and Eamonn have always spoken out about their special relationship with Rylan

Friends of the pair couldn't help but share their thoughts on the fun chair lift video, with Alex Jones admitting: " This made me cry laughing!"

A fan added: "Love the relationship you three have," whilst another remarked: "Honestly this is just [funny] Rylan is such a national treasure."

Since Eamonn's operation and set back last year, he has been off from work. However, last week he returned to TV screens after the GB News studio was changed to adapt to his mobility issues.

