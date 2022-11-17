Eamonn Holmes receives good news as he continues recovery after shocking fall The star has been off air for nearly two months

Eamonn Holmes has been off air for weeks after undergoing spinal surgery to treat chronic pain in his back and his legs.

His comeback to GB News was further delayed last month after he tumbled down the stairs at the Surrey home he shares with wife Ruth Langsford shortly afterwards, fracturing his shoulder and resulting in yet another operation.

Eamonn Holmes updates fans on recovery as he returns to TV

Whilst it’s no doubt been an incredibly tough time for the popular TV presenter, it's been revealed that he has been offered a new deal with GB News – which will no doubt bring a smile to his face.

The 62-year-old's new contract will see him continue to host the breakfast show alongside Isabel Webster in the New Year, according to Richard Eden for the Daily Mail.

The presenter has been away from the GB News newsroom for over a month

Eamonn has rarely spoken about his recovery on social media, but earlier this week, his co-presenter Isabel revealed she was "missing her friend terribly" at the TV Choice Awards.

Earlier in the month she remarked: "It's been heartbreaking to see him in so much pain, Eamonn has had such a run of back luck.

"I know how much our audience is missing Eamonn, and I am too."

The star pictured in front of Buckingham Palace in September before his op

Over the weekend, the father-of-four gave fans a rare update on his recovery, sharing a picture of himself kissing his and Ruth's dog Maggie.

" Better than Medicine. My favourite visitor while I recuperate. I love you so much Maggie. I hope I become the Man you believe I am. #Unconditional Love," he wrote alongside the adorable photo.

Friends and fans rushed to send their love, with Kate Thornton writing: "You're looking well! I hope you're starting to feel better x."

"Wow, you look YEARS YOUNGER SOOO HANDSOME," wrote one follower, whilst another added: "Keep the recovery going Eamonn,you got this."