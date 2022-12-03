Eamonn Holmes supported by fans as he marks bittersweet birthday The GB News presenter lost his mum, Josephine last month

Eamonn Holmes marked his birthday on Saturday, but it appears the presenter wasn't in a fully celebratory mood as it was his first birthday without his mum, Josephine.

The GB News presenter lost his mum last month, and on his birthday he shared his mixed emotions on the day. Alongside a photo of him and his late mother, he shared: "So my birthday today and mum's tomorrow. She passed away just 2 weeks short of her 94th but we shall always be joined at the hip. Saggitarians. Always too alike."

Fans flocked to the photo to support Eamonn, as friend Denise Welch posted: "Same day as my late mum."

Carol Vorderman commented: "What a lovely picture and always together with her at this time," while a third added: "Happy Birthday @eamonnholmes thinking of you and sending lots of love."

Others tried getting him into the birthday spirit by sending him birthday wishes and sharing plenty of heart emojis in the comments.

Eamonn marked the bittersweet occasion

Wife Ruth Langsford has respected Eamonn's wish for a paired-back day, not sharing a special tribute for her husband online.

The star has reached out to fans following the death of Josephine, thanking them for their messages of support following the tragic news.

Eamonn shared a touching photo of the mother-son duo enjoying some precious downtime. Alongside the snap, Eamonn penned: "To all of you who cared and sent so many messages of condolences re. my mum… I am genuinely humbled and overwhelmed.

"[You] have been a great comfort. We laid her to rest this morning. Thank you."

Eamonn lost his mum last month

Fans flooded the comment section with an abundance of heartfelt messages. "So sorry for your loss @eamonnholmes - sending love to all the family. There is nothing quite like our mummies," gushed one follower, whilst a second noted: "Sending hugs Eamonn I am so sorry for your sad loss."

A third follower commented: "So sorry to hear your sad news, it's one of the hardest things when a parent dies," and a fourth added: "Sending love Eamonn. I understand your pain and soon you will be able to smile at the happy memories."

