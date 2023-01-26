Luke Bryan issues apology after 'disrespectful' Dustin Lynch introduction The American Idol judge was called out by fans following his appearance at Crash My Playa

Luke Bryan has issued a public apology to "anybody who doesn't understand my humor" after he was called out by fans for his introduction of Dustin Lynch at Crash My Playa on Sunday.

The American Idol judge was branded "disrespectful" after he made a "tasteless" speech about the singer at the country music festival, telling the crowd that no one has "drank more liquor", "taken more drugs" or "vomited" more than Dustin.

WATCH: Luke Bryan apologizes after bizarre Dustin Lynch rant at Crash My Playa

Loading the player...

Posting a video on his Instagram Story on Thursday, Luke said: "Dustin Lynch is one of my dearest friends on the planet – no one respects him more than I do.

"That night [at Playa], Sunday night, my introduction of him was complete sarcasm. Those words that I used were so absurd, I figured everybody would take it as sarcasm, obviously, some people didn't."

TRENDING: GMA3 stars' jaw-dropping wedding photos: Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes, more

TRENDING: Today stars band together for emotional farewell to 'someone we adore'

Revealing that there are no hard feelings between the longtime friends, Luke added: "I've spoken to Dustin, I love him, he and I are all good and I apologize to anybody who doesn't understand my humor and sarcasm."

Dustin also confirmed there is no bad blood between him and Luke, writing on his Instagram Story: "Thx for the call, love ya bro. All good."

Dustin has accepted Luke's apology

Following Luke's introduction of Dustin, many festivalgoers took to social media to voice their disappointment in him. One said: "Wow! The disrespect! [Expletive] like that 'taken more drugs' is how rumors get started. He definitely owes D-man an apology."

A second said: "I am beyond disappointed in what Luke said about Dustin that was not cool at all." A third wrote: "What Luke Bryan said about Dustin Lynch is absolutely uncalled for! Nobody deserves an introduction to stage like Luke did to Dustin #dobetter."

Another added: " Drunk or not this is so tasteless and uncalled for. I lost so much respect after seeing this. "If someone talked about Luke's nieces like he did Dustin, Luke would destroy their reputation! Remember the stone you roll will come back to you Luke!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.