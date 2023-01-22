Luke Bryan divides fans with long-awaited show announcement The country star never keeps still for long!

Luke Bryan is a much-loved country star and has a legion of fans around the world.

The award-winning singer made some exciting news recently concerning his latest upcoming show - and while it went down a treat with many, others were left divided as a result of the location of the show.

The announcement read: "JUST ANNOUNCED! March 19th, Luke will be back at the @rodeohouston for the big show! Tickets go on sale, Thursday Jan. 12th at 10am CT. See y'all there. #LetsRodeoHouston."

Those living far away took to the comments section to have their say, with one writing: "When are you coming to Florida?", while another wrote: "Please come to Scotland Luke." A third added: "You need to come back to Toronto, Canada."

Other comments included: "Your music warms my soul," and "I can't wait for this!"

It's a busy time for Luke, who has been filming American Idol ahead of the new season's premiere in February.

Luke Bryan shared some exciting career news with his fans

The star shared a preview from the show - which also features Katy Perry and Lionel Richie alongside Luke on the judging panel, and Ryan Seacrest at the long-running host.

Alongside the teaser video, Luke wrote: "Dawgs win and @americanidol is back! Find out who’ll take a chance and WIN BIG on a new season of #AmericanIdol! Watch the premiere on Sun Feb. 19th on ABC and Stream on Hulu."

Luke has an incredible career legacy but last year, the American Idol judge admitted that there will become a time where he slows down in order to spend more time with his family.

The country star has fans around the world

The star is a proud dad to Thomas 'Bo', 14, and Tatum, 12, who he shares with his wife Caroline Boyer Bryan.

The couple also adopted their nephew and two nieces after Luke's sister Kelly passed away in 2007 and her husband Ben later passed away 2017.

Like any working parent, the challenges of balancing work and family life are not lost on Luke, as he explained to E! News: "It's a tremendous challenge navigating this career and everything that goes with it.

"You just have to make personal goals to get home and move and there are a lot of nights that I travel through the night just to try to be there one day to hang with the boys."

"I'll probably slow it down a little bit as the boys get into high school and want to play even more sports," he added.

