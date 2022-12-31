Luke Bryan and wife Caroline share telling home life revelation

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline have given their fans a glimmer into what their home life is like together. As 2022 draws to a close, all eyes will be on the musician performing on New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash: Hosted by Jimmie Allen and Elle King on CBS.

But at home, Luke just loves spending time with his wife Caroline. Previously, the couple opened up about their shared love for clothing and their particular habits when it comes to fashion in a new video.

VIDEO: Luke Bryan surprised on stage by wife Caroline in sweet video

"My favorite piece from the female line, all-time favorite, are the pajama pants," she said, which elicited a chuckle from her husband sitting beside her. "I mean, that's just the truth."

She further revealed, incredibly, that she probably had "about 75 tanks in my closet," which she'd frequently wear for anything from going to the gym to a night out.

Caroline even showed off the white tank she wore for the interview under her pink leather jacket, while Luke sat beside her in a casual white tee and black overshirt.

Luke and Caroline talked clothing habits in a new "Intimate Moments" clip

Many of their fans quickly took to deeming them a "lovely couple," inundating them with heart emojis and leaving comments like: "Love you two!!!" and: "1000% with you Caroline," although many reacted incredulously when they heard of the number of tanks in her closet.

The couple share a close relationship, having been married for over 15 years, and frequently find time to spend with each other around their busy schedules, especially with Luke now back on American Idol.

The award-winning star is dad to five children – he shares sons Thomas "Bo" and Tatum "Tate" with Caroline, and adopted their nephew and two nieces, Til, Jordan and Kris, the children of Luke's late sister Kelly, who died in 2007, and her husband Ben "Lee" Cheshire, who passed away in 2017.

The country singer previously opened up to People about staying strong for his niece and nephews following the deaths of their parents.

The singer is a dad-of-two with his wife

"I've had so many tragedies in my life… Maybe [my brother] Chris and Kelly and Lee have moved some puzzle pieces around to make my life so fortunate. When I say my prayers at night, I have to say, 'Thank y'all for looking after us down here.'"

