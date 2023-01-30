Gorka Marquez addresses his reaction to Hamza's Strictly Come Dancing win The star seemed angry when he and Helen missed out on the trophy

Strictly Come Dancing's Gorka Marquez has finally addressed the rumours surrounding his reaction to Hamza Yassin's Glitterball win.

Back in December during the 2022 Strictly final, fans of the competition perceived Gorka's reaction to Hamza and Jowita's win to be rather cold.

WATCH: The moment Gorka reacts to Hamza and Jowita winning Strictly

Loading the player...

But now the professional dancer has tried to set the record straight with regards to what he claims was a misconception.

The professional dancer revealed his true feelings about his and his partner Helen Skelton's glitterball snub during an appearance on BBC Breakfast to promote his and fellow Strictly star Karen Hauer's new Firedance show and tour.

MORE: Helen Skelton surrounding herself with 'good people' after Strictly disappointment

MORE: Gorka Marquez shares update on Strictly future after quitting rumours

BBC Breakfast host Sally Nugent prompted the discussion, saying: "Gorka, we watched you all the way through Strictly, and you know – that moment at the final. We saw the emotion in that and I think everybody felt it".

"How do you get over that, in a way?" she asked.

Hamza and Jowita were the lucky Glitterball winners

Gorka admitted the moment had been a difficult one: "Do you know what, it was only just like, probably the first ten mins after the results, where I go – 'Oh'. You know, that disappointment, of 'Oh we were so close, and we haven't got it.'"

However, he continued: "But after you take yourself out of yourself, and look at what Helen achieved this series… For me it just means more to see that growth and improvement through the weeks, and how much she'd grown as a person, and her confidence and how happy she was…

Helen and Gorka amazed everyone with their performances

"For me, that means more than just winning the trophy," he explained, before summarising: "So yeah, I was very happy – even if I wasn't happy at the minute I hadn't won it."

For sure, after Helen and Gorka's amazing journey throughout the show it's understandable that a lot of emotion came out at the final hurdle. However, it's great to confirm that Gorka's initial apparent disappointment was soon replaced with a sense of real happiness and pride at their achievements, Glitterball or no Glitterball.

NOW READ: Pregnant Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez hint they've secretly married ahead of second baby

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.