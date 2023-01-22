Gorka Marquez's surprise new dance partner revealed in latest video The Strictly Come Dancing star opted out of the live tour this year

Gorka Marquez danced up a storm on Strictly last series with his celebrity partner Helen Skelton and at home, he and Gemma Atkinson are so loved up.

But the star had an entirely different dance partner at the weekend, as his fiancée Gemma revealed in a sweet video.

On her Instagram Stories, the glamorous actress and presenter posted a short clip showing Gorka dancing with her auntie for a very special occasion.

The pair took to the floor to perform to Unchained Melody by the Righteous Brothers, with Gorka expertly twirling his partner.

Gemma captioned the video: "Last night at Auntie Joanne's 70th. She's had a really tough year [sad face emoji] so @antonellauncensored asked Gorks to surprise her when her favourite song came on".

Helen and Gorka impressed Strictly viewers with their moves

It's been a very busy time for the couple, who just announced that they are expecting their second baby, a boy, later this year.

Gorka opted out of joining the Strictly live tour this year, saying he wanted to spend time with his family. But he will definitely be missed by Helen Skelton, as the Countryfile presenter recently confessed.

The mum-of-three, who narrowly missed out on the glitterball trophy in December, is now paired up with Kai Widdrington.

Gorka and Gemma are engaged and expecting their second baby

"It's really difficult not to be with Gorka because we're such good friends," she told The Sun. "I've been asking him for advice a lot, so it feels like he's here. I'd have loved for him to do it, but it's almost like he's in the group."

Despite the partner switch, Helen is looking forward to spending time with the Strictly family.

"It's such a tight-knit group in the studio anyway," she added. "We knew each other from the series, we all hung out and spoke a lot. I was very lucky Kai was able to do it."

