Strictly's Gorka Marquez reacts as Helen Skelton beams alongside new dance partner

Strictly star Gorka Marquez had the sweetest reaction to Helen Skelton and Kai Widdrington's latest glitzy update.

The professional dancer, 32, was among the first to react to the dancing duo's stunning new photo which was released by Strictly ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour.

In the caption, the BBC included a touching quote from Helen which read: "Strictly has been the adventure of a lifetime and I'm so happy that it will continue on the live tour. I’m really looking forward to seeing the fans across the country and performing my favourite dances from the series. I can't wait!"

Racing to congratulate his former Strictly partner, Gorka penned: "LG Team," alongside a trio of clapping emojis. A second enthusiastic follower gushed: "Cannot wait to see Helen and Kai take to the floor," whilst a third remarked: "Can't wait to see my favs."

Helen with her new dance partner, Kai Widdrington

Kai, 27, echoed Gorka's celebratory reaction and opted to repost the joyous snapshot alongside the caption: "LET'S GO @helenskelton!!!"

The highly-anticipated nationwide tour kicks off in Leeds on Thursday 26 Jan with a whole host of familiar faces set to make a triumphant return.

Among those returning are the likes of Fleur East and Vito Coppola, Will Mellor and Nancy Xu, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, and Strictly champions Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal.

Helen and Gorka danced their way into the final

Gorka's message of support comes after the father-of-one appeared to address the rife rumours concerning his future on the hit dancing show. Over on his Instagram Stories, the Spanish-born dancer took part in an impromptu Q&A session during which he answered a number of burning questions.

When asked whether he is set to return for the next series, Gorka explained how he 'hoped' to be back next year. He revealed: "I HOPE SO!! I LOVE it and it is the BEST job a dancer could wish for. I am grateful to be part of The BEST SHOW ON TV. [heart and praying emoji]."

Gorka and Gemma welcomed Mia in 2019

Elsewhere in his brief Q&A session, Gorka explained why he opted to take some time off in lieu of taking part in the Strictly Live Tour. Providing clarification, he said: "After the Strictly series I always like to take some down time to spend quality time with Gem and [daughter] Mia."

He added: "I am grateful for the work but I also think spending time with family is important. Time flies and we won't get those memories back."

