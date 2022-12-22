Helen Skelton surrounding herself with 'good people' after Strictly disappointment The TV star and Gorka Marquez were among this year's Strictly Come Dancing finalists

Helen Skelton has had a year full of highs and lows, and the Strictly Come Dancing star has revealed she is ending the year surrounded by "good people".

The Countryfile presenter, who announced her separation from husband Richie Myler in April, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming snap with some of her close confidantes from the BBC ballroom show.

Posing alongside dance partner Gorka Marquez, Katya Jones and Tony Adams, the mum-of-three gushed: "Many a memory. Many a friendship. Grateful for good times and a fab end to 2022. Surround yourself with good people."

Professional dancer Katya was quick to reply, writing: "You are a gem." Gorka added a string of blue heart-shaped emojis.

One fan stated: "Exciting times ahead for you which is thoroughly deserved." Another post read: "Good people around you and good energy really see you through the hard times, you're amazing Helen, we were all backing you. Stay strong with your beautiful family."

Helen uploaded this sweet snap with Gorka, Katya and Tony

After 13 gruelling weeks of intense training, Helen and Gorka narrowly missed out on the Glitterball trophy over the weekend. They were pipped to the post by fellow Strictly competitor Hamza Yassin and pro dancer Jowita Przystal.

The former Blue Peter presenter has now returned to family life with her three children Ernie, seven, Louis, five, and baby Elsie. However, next year, Helen will embark on the Strictly Live Tour alongside Kai Widdrington.

"Strictly has been the adventure of a lifetime and I'm so happy that it will continue next year on the live tour," she said. "I'm really looking forward to seeing the fans across the country and performing my favourite dances from the series. I can't wait!"

Joining them will be champions Hamza and Jowita, Will Mellor and Nancy Xu, Fleur East and Vito Coppola, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin and Tyler West and Dianne Buswell.

