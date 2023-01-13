Gorka Marquez shares update on Strictly future after quitting rumours The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer reached the final with Helen Skelton in December

After months of dancing his way to the final on Strictly Come Dancing, professional dancer Gorka Marquez was left understandably upset when he didn't lift the glitterball trophy with Helen Skelton.

It was then alleged that the TV favourite would not return to the BBC series later this year - however, his fiancée Gemma Atkinson quickly squashed the rumours.

Taking part in an impromptu Q&A session with fans on Thursday, Gorka clarified that he "hope" to return for the next series.

"Are you doing Strictly next year… you need to win," one follower asked, to which, he replied: "I HOPE SO!! I LOVE it and it is the BEST job a dancer could wish for. I am grateful to be part of The BEST SHOW ON TV. [heart and hands together emoji]."

Fans were left disappointed when it was revealed Gorka would not be joining Helen on the Strictly Live Tour – she will instead dance with Kai Widdrington.

Explaining his decision, Gorka explained: "After the Strictly series I always like to take some down time to spend quality time with Gem and [daughter] Mia."

Gorka and Helen were among the Strictly favourites last year

He added: "I am grateful for the work but I also think spending time with family is important. Time flies and we won't get those memories back."

Gorka is one of the most-loved professional dancers on Strictly. After touring the world with dance show Burn The Floor, the dad-of-one joined Strictly in 2016 and has danced in two finals, with Alexandra Burke in 2017 and with Maisie Smith in 2020.

He narrowly missed out on winning Strictly with Helen in December. They were pipped to the post by fellow Strictly competitor Hamza Yassin and pro dancer Jowita Przystal.

